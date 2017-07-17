Eric McMillen leads Ochsner’s charge into Baton Rouge market

From the hospital’s recently opened Cancer Center to its $100 million investment to expand services in the area, Ochsner is making big moves in the Baton Rouge market.

And helping to lead the charge is CEO Eric McMillen.

As Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight Q&A, McMillen maintains a heavy workload as the face of Ochsner-Baton Rouge, all the while finding the time to further economic development efforts in the Capital Region.

Not only is McMillen a member of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board and the Livingston Parish Economic Development Council, but he’s also part of the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative and involved with the fledgling Baton Rouge Health District.

“The medical field directly impacts people’s lives and that is extremely rewarding,” McMillen tells Business Report. “My degree is in Rehabilitation Services, but the business side of health care is where I can have the most impact. The challenge of staying ahead of national trends and bringing unique services to the market are big reasons why I chose this field.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A. Here’s a sample of what you will find:

Why does Ochsner feel it’s important to be an active part of the Baton Rouge Health District?

Coordinated care and sharing best practices is vital to the Baton Rouge community. The BR Health District is assisting in this by working with the healthcare providers here to look at integrating healthcare with the goal of lowering healthcare costs. Providers have a common goal to work together to improve healthcare, not only here in Baton Rouge, but across the entire state.

Send your comments to editors@businessreport.com.