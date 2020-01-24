Eric Lane buys property next to Florida Boulevard dealership

Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises, has purchased more than 3 acres of property on Florida Boulevard, next to Gerry Lane Buick GMC, according to sales documents.

Lane bought the property, which features one 40,000-square-foot building, through Eric and Saundra Lane Investments LLC from 6075 University LLC, of Nevada. The building is divided in half, with the left side currently vacant and the right side occupied by a beauty supply company.

Because he is currently traveling out of the country, Lane was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline, but partner Cedric Patton, manager at the Gerry Lane Buick GMC, says they don’t yet have specific plans for the property, hinting the dealership could use it in the future.

“We’re just running out of room,” Patton says, adding that Lane purchased land behind their Florida Boulevard properties two years ago as well.

The property was listed by Alex Kearney, of Stirling Properties, for $1 million in November, according to an online listing.