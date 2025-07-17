EPA will take steps to reshape and shrink agency

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a reorganization of the agency Thursday, including the consolidation of its finance and administrative offices into a single entity, Politico reports.

The restructuring follows the EPA’s decision to shut down its research branch and reassign some of its employees to other offices. The agency is also reducing its workforce through buyouts, early retirements and layoffs, if necessary.

As part of the changes, the EPA offered another round of buyouts and early retirements, particularly targeting employees in the offices undergoing reorganization.

The agency has created a new Office of Finance and Administration, merging the former Office of the Chief Financial Officer and the Office of Mission Support.

The EPA described the new office as a “streamlined, one-stop shop for all financial and administrative operations” that will enhance internal coordination and improve communication with Congress and other agencies.

