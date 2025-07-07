EPA green-lights Louisiana’s air quality plan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Louisiana’s long-delayed air quality plan, concluding the state isn’t significantly contributing to sulfur dioxide pollution in other states, The Center Square reports.

The decision, finalized last month and effective Aug. 6, covers Louisiana’s state implementation plan under the Clean Air Act’s “good neighbor” provision, which requires states to curb emissions that impact downwind air quality.

The EPA’s approval of Louisiana’s plan may also mark one of the final actions under the provision. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced in March that the agency would terminate the program.

The approval follows a 12-year review process; Louisiana first submitted the plan in 2013 to address interstate sulfur dioxide transport.

Any challenges to the final rule must be filed in federal court by Sept. 5.

