EPA cancels $7B Biden-era grant program aimed at boosting solar energy

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday terminated a $7 billion grant program that was intended to help pay for residential solar projects for more than 900,000 lower-income U.S. households.

It’s the latest Trump administration move aimed at blocking the nation’s shift to cleaner energy.

The funding, part of Democratic President Joe Biden’s Solar for All program, was awarded to 60 recipients including states, tribes and regions for investments such as rooftop solar and community solar gardens.

Solar, a renewable energy, is widely regarded as a way to introduce cleaner power onto the electrical grid and lower energy bills for American consumers.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement on social media that authority for the program was eliminated under the tax-and-spending bill signed last month by President Trump. The law eliminated the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that was approved under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The fund set aside $20 billion in “green bank” money for community development projects to boost renewable energy, and an additional $7 billion for the solar program.

“The bottom line is this: EPA no longer has the statutory authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive,″ Zeldin said.

