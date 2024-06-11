Entrepreneur named adviser to queen of Buganda

Nexus Louisiana announced Tuesday that Calvin Mills Jr., the organization’s administrative management consultant, has been appointed the adviser of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship to Sylvia Nagginda, queen of Buganda.

The announcement follows a visit from the queen of the largest kingdom in Uganda to the Capital Region last month hosted by Nexus.

In his new role, Mills says, he will advise the queen on technology and entrepreneurship domestically and internationally. He is also tasked with the vision, design and development of a center of excellence for entrepreneurship and innovation in Buganda. He says his role at Nexus will not be impacted by the advisory role.

“She’s looking to build a massive facility,” Mills says. “My role now is to not only guide her on the idea of what it looks like but also implement this by putting it together. I’ve already had my first official meeting with her. I’ve given her some ideas on paper of what I’m thinking and what I see. I’ve been asked to keep moving forward with those developments.”

Mills adds that Nexus provides a blueprint for the concept sought for Buganda. “Then you have to look at the environment there,” he says, “and put the spin on how it would be within Uganda and the kingdom of Buganda.”

Mills is a tech entrepreneur who has founded several companies, including CMC Technology Solutions and SLT Technology, Inc.