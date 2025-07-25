This entrepreneur is bringing hand-pulled noodles to Baton Rouge

A new restaurant specializing in Chinese-style hand-pulled noodles has opened on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, 225 writes.

Noodle Bowl, which launched July 15, is the latest venture from entrepreneur Chen Hai Wang, who moved from the state of Washington to Baton Rouge and saw an opportunity to introduce a traditional noodle technique not widely available in the local market.

Wang spent seven months renovating the former Podnuh’s Bar-B-Q building to create a space that reflects Chinese design elements and allows customers to see the noodle-making process in action. The restaurant is still in its soft opening phase as Wang navigates supply chain delays in sourcing authentic ingredients. A full grand opening is planned once the complete menu is available.

Read the full story.