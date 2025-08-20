Entergy wins approval to power Meta’s planned $10B data center

Louisiana utility regulators have cleared the way for Entergy Louisiana to build new natural gas plants and transmission lines to support Meta’s planned $10 billion data center in Richland Parish, The Center Square reports.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the proposal Wednesday in a settlement endorsed by commission staff, Walmart, the Sierra Club, and the Southern Renewable Energy Association. Only Commissioner Davonte Lewis dissented.

Commissioner Foster Campbell, whose district includes the project site, called the deal a “once-in-a-generation investment opportunity” for northeast Louisiana. Entergy officials say the agreement ensures Meta will pay its share of costs while shielding ratepayers from major impacts—estimated at about $1 a month on bills. The settlement also imposes protective conditions to reduce risks of cost-shifting and secures support from groups that often oppose major utility projects.

The plan authorizes three new combined-cycle gas plants, a 500-kilovolt transmission line, and multiple substation upgrades. Meta will directly fund billions in additional infrastructure, though ratepayers remain responsible for at least $470 million in related transmission costs.

