Entergy power upgrade targets Ascension Parish growth

Entergy will invest $498 million to support two unnamed industrial users at RiverPlex MegaPark in Ascension Parish, following Louisiana Public Service Commission approval, The Center Square reports.

The initiative includes a new Iberville Parish substation, Commodore, which would connect major voltage systems and manage large-scale power demands.

The project addresses Entergy Louisiana’s forecasted 5,000 MW load growth along the West Bank. It includes 60 miles of new high-voltage transmission between Waterford and Commodore, 28 miles of additional right-of-way, and upgrades to six existing substations. About 46 acres will be acquired for the new substation.

Residential customers may see bills increase by roughly $1.50 per month. Entergy’s regulatory affairs manager, Ryan Jones, says the estimate was incomplete.

Commissioner Eric Skrmetta cited the Hyundai Steel project as an example of economic development enabled by such infrastructure, emphasizing the need for reliable, affordable energy to attract industrial investment.

