Energy forum: How markets are performing outweighs policy initiatives

At Tulane’s Future Energy Forum, Vista founder and Nuclear Energy Institute board member Jim Burke argued that energy markets, not policy, ultimately drive outcomes, The Center Square writes.

He points to Obama-era oil production, which more than doubled from 5 million to 12 million barrels a day despite the administration’s strong climate agenda and $90 billion clean energy push. Obama launched ARPA-E and introduced the Clean Power Plan, aiming to slash power-sector emissions by 32% by 2030, but U.S. fossil fuel output still surged.

Burke contrasted that with Trump’s first term, when promises to revive coal fell flat even as the administration rolled back regulations and introduced the Affordable Clean Energy rule. U.S. coal production fell 20% during those years, pressured by cheaper natural gas, renewables and aging infrastructure.

Burke summed it up: “Markets matter more than policy.”

