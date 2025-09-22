Energy agency warns $540B a year will be needed to hold oil output

The International Energy Agency warns that maintaining current global oil and gas output through 2050 will require about $540 billion in annual upstream spending, Bloomberg writes.

That’s as faster field decline rates—driven by reliance on U.S. shale—erode supply more quickly. Without investment, global production could drop by over 5 million barrels per day annually, the equivalent of losing Norway and Brazil’s combined output.

The IEA analyzed more than 15,000 fields and found depletion is roughly 40% faster than in 2010. To sustain output, companies must tap undiscovered reserves unless demand shifts away from fossil fuels.

While global oil spending is expected to reach $570 billion this year, slightly above the required threshold, the IEA’s Fatih Birol stresses the industry must “run much faster just to stand still.” The shift marks a notable change for the IEA, which has recently emphasized clean energy investment amid ongoing strong demand for fossil fuels.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.