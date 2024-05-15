EMS Week: Honoring the past and forging the future

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services

EMS Week, celebrated the third week of May each year, is a time for Emergency Medical Services agencies to spread the word about the contributions of EMS practitioners in the community. EMS providers respond to all kinds of emergencies, hazards and natural and man-made disasters, working side-by-side with public safety officials, with the primary mission of providing emergency medical care.

This year, EMS Week will be celebrated May 19-25. It is the 50th anniversary of national EMS Week, which was established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford to celebrate EMS practitioners and their important work in our nation’s communities.

Each day during the week, East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services will observe a different theme aimed at helping promote safety within our communities.

Sunday: Health, Wellness & Resilience – Provides an opportunity to step back and take care of ourselves through self-care, as well as to care for our fellow EMS professionals and the patients who are in their care every day.

Monday: EMS Education Day – Highlights community educational programs, as well as the importance of continuing education for EMS practitioners.

Tuesday: Safety Tuesday – Promotes safety for the EMS provider, the patient and the public. Safety Day encourages first responders to focus on risk and prevention rather than possible negative outcomes and aims to promote the advancement of safety measures for both the community and the profession.

Wednesday: EMS for Children Day – Highlights the distinctive physiological and psychological aspects of caring for children and serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about improving specialized care for children in pre-hospital and acute care settings.

Thursday: Save A Life Day – Empowers the public to learn and apply steps that can be taken to help save a life, including CPR and the stop the bleeding strategy, since bystanders will almost always be on the scene of an emergency first.

Friday: EMS Recognition Day – Honors members of the EMS community who regularly go above and beyond what is expected of them. This is a day to give gratitude to first responders for their unwavering commitment to serving their communities.

Saturday: EMS Remembrance Day – Honors Emergency Medical Services personnel who have died in the line-of-duty and recognizes the ultimate sacrifice they made for their communities.

In addition, EBR EMS will promote safety during the week by going out and teaching CPR throughout the community and by partnering with local schools to celebrate and promote the profession by offering ambulance demos.

At the annual awards banquet hosted by the EMS Paramedic Association, awards will be given out for Paramedic of the Year, A-EMT of the Year and EMT of the Year. These individuals show all year long what it means to be an outstanding provider, patient advocate and co-worker.

More information about EBR EMS can be found online at brla.gov/EMS.