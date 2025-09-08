Employers brace for biggest health care cost surge in 15 years

U.S. employers are preparing for the sharpest jump in workplace health care costs since 2010, with multiple surveys warning of a nearly 9% average increase in 2026, Inc. writes.

Consulting firm Mercer found nearly half of 1,700 companies expect costs to rise by that amount, even after adjusting plans. Without changes, some employers fear spikes as high as 14%.

Businesses say higher wages for health care workers, costly new treatments, and growing use of benefits since the pandemic are fueling the surge. Employers plan to share the burden with staff, most often by raising copays and deductibles, while also expanding provider options and investing more in preventive care.

Employees, on average, could see their costs climb 6% to 7%.

Despite cost pressures, Mercer notes many companies remain committed to improving access to behavioral health services. The findings underscore how health care costs are increasingly shaping employer strategies and employee wallets alike heading into 2026.

Read the full story.