Employers are laying off workers at the fastest clip since the pandemic

U.S. employers in February announced plans to reduce headcount at the fastest pace since early in the pandemic, led by cuts in the government sector as the Trump administration moved to shrink the federal workforce, Bloomberg reports.

Job cut announcements totaled 172,017 in February, a 103% increase from last year and the most since July 2020, according to data released Thursday from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. It also marks the highest number reported in a February since 2009.

The federal government was responsible for the largest share of cuts, at more than 62,000. The retail and technology sectors also reported plans to dismiss significant numbers of workers.

Layoffs were relatively low in 2024, but actions taken by the administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency to reduce federal headcount have left thousands of government employees and contractors out of work. Multiple large companies including HP Inc. and Walt Disney Co. have also recently announced job cuts.

The DOGE actions have raised concerns among forecasters that unemployment could climb in 2025.

