Employees are adopting AI with or without approval

The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence in the workplace is outpacing many companies’ ability to manage it, with employees increasingly adopting the technology on their own, Inc. reports.

A new study by payroll services firm Gusto reveals that about 80% of U.S. workers surveyed have used AI on the job, with 36% calling it essential to their performance. Yet 45% say they use it without informing their managers, often in the absence of clear company policies.

“Many workers are no longer waiting for organizational permission to integrate AI into their daily routines,” Gusto reports. “This bottom-up transformation represents a new paradigm where individual initiative drives technological change faster than corporate policies can accommodate.”

About 72% of respondents say they use AI either daily or regularly, and roughly one-third say their jobs would be considerably harder without it. However, this unofficial adoption is creating new workplace challenges. Two-thirds of workers surveyed say they pay out of pocket for AI tools—an investment they view as necessary to stay competitive, as fears of job loss due to AI are widespread.

In some cases, that anxiety leads workers to exaggerate their AI expertise. Gusto found that 38% of respondents admitted to overstating their skills or considered doing so to impress supervisors. “The result is a ‘fake it ’til you make it’ culture where career survival often depends on bold promises about future capabilities rather than current expertise,” the report says.

Transparency around AI use is also inconsistent. One-third of employees say they always disclose when they use AI-generated results, but 24% only mention it generally, and 43% vary their disclosure based on the situation—or skip it entirely. Gusto warns that this lack of clarity could harm trust, performance evaluations and collaboration.

“This communication gap has significant implications for workplace trust, collaboration, and quality assessment,” the report notes. “When 69 percent of workers aren’t fully transparent about AI assistance, it becomes difficult for managers to accurately evaluate work quality, provide appropriate feedback, or make informed decisions about task assignments and skill development.”

