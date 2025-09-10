Employee health insurance premiums expected to jump nearly 10% for 2026

U.S. employers are bracing for the sharpest health-insurance cost hikes in more than a decade, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Consulting firms Aon and WTW project 2026 costs will jump 9% to 9.5%, the fastest pace since at least 2011 and on top of two years of steep increases. Family coverage now averages about $25,500 annually—comparable to the price of a small car.

Rising premiums are fueled by higher hospital costs, greater use of services, expensive new drugs, and broader treatment of conditions like cancer in younger workers. Popular GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs are a major driver. Employers are trying to blunt the impact through plan redesigns or by passing more costs to employees via higher payroll deductions and out-of-pocket charges.

Some companies are reconsidering insurers and pharmacy-benefit managers, reflecting frustration with double-digit increases. Industry executives warn the escalation is “unsustainable,” with employers describing themselves as shocked, upset, or resigned to the trend.

Read the full story.