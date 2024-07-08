Emergence of AI has CIOs cashing in when it comes to compensation 

Thanks to the artificial intelligence boom, compensation for chief intelligence officers is higher in 2024 than ever before, The Wall Street Journal reports.

CIO and chief technology officer compensation has increased more than 20% since 2019, including raises to base pay and equity packages, according to IT executive recruiting firm Heller Search Associates.

This year, CIOs received a median base pay of more than $220,000 for large enterprises and around $210,000 for midsize enterprises, according to salary data from consulting firm Janco Associates.

Some companies pour more of their resources into compensation packages with equity included rather than solely increasing base pay. In total compensation, new CIO hires can earn above $1.5 million at midsize companies and over $1.8 million at large companies, tech chiefs say.

As the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. Along with their increased pay, CIOs have more duties including data management for use with AI, managing the company technology’s cybersecurity and financial risks and preparing employees to use chatbots and other AI tools.

