Eloise Market and Cakery is moving to the Garden District

Eloise Market and Cakery, a bakery on Lee Drive, is relocating to a larger space in the Garden District.

A representative for Eloise tells Daily Report that the new storefront will open in August on Perkins Road near Hundred Oaks Avenue, next to Billy Heroman’s Flowers. The current storefront will close as part of the move, though a closing date has not yet been determined.

Eloise got its start in 2021 and specializes in custom sweets—cakes, in particular—as well as cake decorating classes and parties.

Currently, classes and parties are held in the same area where walk-in customers place their orders. The new, larger Perkins Road storefront will feature a private party room separate from the walk-in bakery as well as a fenced-in yard for children to play in.

Construction on the new storefront is expected to begin in February.