Eliza owner opening po-boy shop on Jefferson next month

Russell Davis, Eliza Restaurant and Bar owner and chef, is expecting to open the doors of his second Baton Rouge restaurant early next month.

Jed’s Local, located about two and half miles down Jefferson Highway from Eliza in the former MJ’s Cafe, will be a Louisiana po-boy shop, but will also offer soups, salads and hamburgers.

Davis, who travelled to Nashville earlier this week to promote Baton Rouge and Louisiana cuisine, says he’s hoping for a Nov. 5 opening, though the date could be pushed back while construction is wrapping up.

“We’re past any major construction. We’re just finishing up,” Davis says. “The floor is being finished and the artwork is already selected.”

Jed’s Local is one of many establishments looking to join the bustling Mid City area following the explosion of redevelopment in the area. Multiple restaurants have moved into the area this year, including Hannah Q’s Barbecue and Soji.

