Elevate Your Corporate Events: 5 Reasons to Partner with a Professional Planner for Unforgettable Experiences

In the ever-evolving world of event planning, adaptability is key – a principle exemplified by Tiffany Pilgrim and Maranda Cardinale, who launched August Events, a design forward event planning company, in 2017. The business thrived by crafting exceptional events for corporate

and nonprofit clients. However, the pandemic brought an unexpected pivot as Tiffany and Maranda channeled their expertise into planning weddings, embracing the unique challenges and opportunities this new focus offered.

Now, as they move forward, they are excited to reconnect with their corporate partners and reinvigorate their commitment to delivering outstanding events for businesses, nonprofits and schools. From intimate gatherings of fewer than 100 people to grand events hosting more than 1,000 attendees, August Events is here to make every occasion unforgettable.

Here’s why hiring a professional event planner can be a game-changer for your next corporate event.

Expertise & Experience

August Events brings more than 20 years combined event planning experience to the table. They know what works and what doesn’t. They’ve built an extensive vendor network that allows them to recommend reliable and high-quality service providers at a variety of price points. They’ll make sure you meet your business goals efficiently and with style.

Saves Time & Money

Planning a corporate event of any size is time consuming, and it can eat into valuable hours that could be spent focusing on core business activities. When you hire a professional to handle the details, it frees up your team to focus on what it does best. Tiffany and Maranda are skilled at working with budgets of all kinds and can help ensure the efficient allocation of resources and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Unique Event Concepts

Corporate events don’t have to be boring! A professional planner like August Events will bring fresh, creative ideas to the forefront, ensuring your event stands out. Tiffany and Maranda take the time to understand your company’s brand, goals and objectives for the event. Whether it’s a unique theme, innovative activations or an engaging guest experience, they can take your vision and bring it to life in ways you may not have thought possible.

Attention to Detail

So many details – big and small – contribute to an event’s success. August Events offers comprehensive planning and they are meticulous in their approach. This attention to detail ensures the overall success of the event, enhances the guests’ experience and reflects positively on the brand.

Peace of Mind

No matter how well an event is planned, unexpected issues may arise. An effective event planner will mitigate your risk during the planning process, have contingencies in place, remain calm under pressure and resolve any situation that arises quickly, often without guests or even the client noticing there was an issue.

August Events invites you to experience the difference a dedicated event planning partner can make. Whether you’re organizing a company meeting or a large-scale conference, their team is committed to delivering excellence every step of the way.

For more information, including services, client reviews and photo galleries of previous events, visit online at august-events.com.