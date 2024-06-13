EIA: Residential electricity bills are likely to be higher this summer

The Energy Information Administration on Thursday announced that it expects residential customers’ monthly electricity bills to average $173 this summer—an uptick from last summer’s average of $168.

According to the EIA, nearly 90% of U.S. households cool their homes with air conditioning, and households in states along the Gulf Coast tend to consume the most electricity due to hot and humid summer weather.

“We expect that more electricity consumption, resulting from our assumption that summer temperatures will be warmer this year, will be partially offset by lower residential electricity prices in most areas of the country,” a statement from the EIA reads.

