Effort to weaken worker protections falls short in Legislature

Louisiana lawmakers rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have weakened state worker protections, in spite of a final push from Gov. Jeff Landry to pass it, Louisiana Illuminator reports.



During the last four days of session, the Louisiana House voted on Senate Bill 181 twice but the proposal failed to garner two-thirds of the chamber’s support.

As Louisiana Illuminator writes, Landry pressured lawmakers to pass the measure by threatening to pull state resources from the districts of legislators who didn’t support it, according to lawmakers who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation from the governor.

In an attempt to garner more support, the proposal was watered down, with the bill’s sponsor agreeing to exclude firefighters and police from the legislation as well as the city of New Orleans civil service.

Read the full story.