Edwards: Special session on taxes more likely every day

Gov. John Bel Edwards says he’s disappointed state lawmakers have done little to patch a mid-2018 budget hole.

Speaking on his monthly radio show today, the Democratic governor says it’s becoming more likely he’ll call a special session over the next year to deal with the gap, The Associated Press reports.

Louisiana faces a more than $1 billion shortfall that hits in July 2018, when temporary sales taxes passed by lawmakers expire.

Edwards wants lawmakers to pass a variety of tax measures to close the gap.

Most tax bills must start in the House, and no large revenue-raising tax bills have received backing from the majority-Republican chamber so far.

The legislative session that ends June 8 is the last regular session in which taxes can be considered before the drop-off in revenue.