Education savings accounts one step closer to becoming a reality

The Louisiana Senate on Thursday approved a proposal to steer state dollars for K-12 public school students to private schools of their choice, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 313, introduced by state Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, establishes the LA GATOR scholarship program to provide education savings accounts for parental choice in K-12 education.

Sizable changes to the proposal’s financial framework were made on Thursday. Notably, the task of figuring out how much state money will be needed for the ESA program has been shifted from legislators to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

