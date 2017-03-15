Edmonson’s retirement from state police effective March 24

Col. Mike Edmonson, Louisiana’s longest-serving state police leader, says he will retire from the job he’s held for nine years, effective Friday, March 24.

As The Associated Press reports, Edmonson, whose leadership of the agency was plagued by increasing criticism, says he’s leaving to end the upheaval at the Department of Public Safety. The decision, he adds, was in the best interest of his family and the agency.

“This isn’t about an individual. It’s about an organization moving forward,” Edmonson says. “I think it’s time for me to move on.”

He delivered his retirement paperwork to Gov. John Bel Edwards this morning.

In recent weeks, concerns swirled about the thousands of dollars Edmonson’s agency spent on a trip to a law enforcement conference in California and about a nonprofit trooper organization’s donations to political candidates despite bans on political contributions from troopers.

Although one of Louisiana’s U.S. senators had urged Edmonson to leave the job as controversy swirled, the state police chief says Edwards did not ask him to step down.

“I was not asked and did not resign. I retired, and I retired with the blessings and support of the governor. We’ve had several conversations over the last few days, and not one time did the governor ask me to resign,” Edmonson said. “My head’s held high, and I walk out of here at my own request.”

Edwards said he agreed with Edmonson that “this is the best approach for the department.” He credits Edmonson with “innovative thinking and concern for our state” and thanked him for his long service.

“Throughout many natural and manmade disasters, Col. Edmonson has been a steady hand and strong leader for the people of Louisiana,” the governor says in a statement.

Edmonson has been with the state police for 36 years, starting as a patrolman and later overseeing the public affairs office, commanding security at the State Capitol and managing the training academy. He was appointed superintendent by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Republican, in 2008. Edwards, a Democrat, kept him in the position, an unusual decision.

