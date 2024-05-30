Economic growth slowed but consumers are still spending. Here’s why

The U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 1.3% annual pace from January through March, the weakest quarterly rate since the spring of 2022, the government said Thursday in a downgrade from its previous estimate. Consumer spending rose but at a slower pace than previously thought.

The Commerce Department had previously estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product—the total output of goods and services—expanded at a 1.6% rate last quarter.

The first quarter’s GDP growth marked a sharp slowdown from the vigorous 3.4% rate in the final three months of 2023.

But last quarter’s pullback was due mainly to two factors—a surge in imports and a reduction in business inventories—that tend to fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Thursday’s report showed that imports subtracted more than 1 percentage point from last quarter’s growth. A reduction in business inventories took off an nearly half a percentage point.

Read the full story.