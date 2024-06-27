Economic growth revised to 1.4% annual rate

The American economy expanded at a 1.4% annual pace from January through March―the slowest quarterly growth since spring 2022, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its previous estimate.

Consumer spending grew at just a 1.5% rate, down from an initial estimate of 2%, in a sign that high interest rates may be taking a toll on the economy.

The Commerce Department previously estimated that the gross domestic product—the economy’s total output of goods and services—advanced at a 1.3% rate last quarter.

The first quarter’s GDP growth marked a sharp pullback from a strong 3.4% pace during the final three months of 2023. Still, Thursday’s report showed that the January-March slowdown was caused mainly by two factors—a surge in imports and a drop in business inventories—that can bounce around from quarter to quarter and don’t necessarily reflect the underlying health of the economy.

Imports shaved 0.82 percentage point off first-quarter growth. Lower inventories subtracted 0.42 of a percentage point.

Picking up the slack was business investment, which the government said rose at a 4.4% annual pace last quarter, up from its previous estimate of 3.2%. Higher investment in factories and other nonresidential buildings and in software and other types of intellectual property helped boost the increase.

