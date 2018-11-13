East Petroleum Drive building sold for $2.8M

A Maryland based firm has purchased a building in Highland Business Park on East Petroleum Drive, just off Highland Road, for $2.8 million.

Petroleum Drive Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia, Maryland-based Structural Group Inc., is listed as the business park building’s buyer in sales documents. Structural Group founder Peter Emmons was listed as its manager.

Structural Group works to develop solutions to infrastructure problems, as well as provides services to industrial plants, according to the company’s website.

Neither Emmons nor a representative of Structural Group Inc. was able to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information.

The building at 18222 E. Petroleum Drive—which comprises some 30,500 square feet according to a real estate listing—was sold by Airgas USA LLC, a subsidiary of Paris-based Air Liquide. A representative of Airgas USA was also unable to be reached by this afternoon’s deadline.