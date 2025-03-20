East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office transitioning to online auctions

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced it is transitioning to an online platform for its sheriff’s sale.

EBRSO has chosen Bid4Assets, a leading online marketplace for government foreclosure auctions, to host the parish’s first-ever virtual sheriff’s sale on April 9. Prospective bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $500 deposit to participate.

With the move to Bid4Assets, East Baton Rouge joins Tangipahoa, Ouachita and Lafourche as parishes using the platform.

By utilizing Bid4Assets, the sheriff’s office aims to reach a wider audience of potential buyers, maximizing the return on sold properties.

“Transitioning to an online platform for our sheriff’s sales was a strategic decision to enhance transparency and accessibility,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to serving our community effectively, and this partnership with Bid4Assets allows us to do just that.”

The virtual platform collaborated with sheriffs, attorneys and legislators to help pass Senate Bill 140, which was signed into law in 2023. The bill gave Louisiana sheriffs the option to conduct foreclosure auctions online.

Bid4Assets conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across five states and has sold more than 150,000 properties, grossing more than $1.8 billion in completed government transactions.

View the list of available properties up for auction.