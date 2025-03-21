East Baton Rouge School System aims to fill over 100 positions at upcoming spring hiring event

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish School System

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is gearing up for its annual Spring Fling hiring event on April 12. The event, held at Jefferson Terrace Academy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a one-stop shop for those interested in joining the EBR schools’ team.

“Our goal is to hire as many qualified candidates as possible right on the spot,” says Edward Roberts, one of the school system’s recruitment managers. With well over 100 open positions across the district, the Spring Fling provides an opportunity for principals, department heads and HR staff to interview and extend job offers to top candidates.

The open roles span a wide range, from core teaching positions in subjects like math, science and language arts, to support roles like bus drivers and child nutrition workers. Even those without a teaching certificate can find a path into the classroom, as the district partners with alternative certification programs to help candidates get the credentials they need.

“We’re really looking for anyone who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of Baton Rouge students,” says Tangi Milton, also a school system recruitment manager. “Whether you have years of experience or are just starting out, we have opportunities for all kinds of candidates.”

In addition to on-the-spot hiring, the Spring Fling offers a range of resources and support for attendees. Application assistance stations will be available to help candidates complete the necessary paperwork, and representatives from alternative certification programs will be on hand to guide interested parties through the process of getting their teaching license. For those interested in becoming bus drivers but who don’t yet have their commercial driver’s license or CDL, the school system will work with those individuals to obtain the qualifications needed to drive a bus.

The event also includes some entertainment and school spirit, with performances by EBR student groups to get everyone excited about joining the team. Vendors will be present as well, offering information on the generous benefits package that EBR provides, including tuition reimbursement, housing discounts and more.

“We really want candidates to leave the Spring Fling feeling energized about the possibility of joining our district,” says Allison Lands, an HR supervisor for the school system. “This is a chance to not only get hired, but to learn about all the ways we support and invest in our employees.”

With a focus on creating a positive, welcoming atmosphere, the Spring Fling aims to showcase the many reasons why Baton Rouge is an excellent place to build a career in education. From the district’s status as the second largest in Louisiana to its commitment to professional development and work-life balance, there are ample opportunities for those looking to make a difference.

“We’re so excited to connect with passionate educators and support staff at this event,” Roberts says. “This is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long and rewarding journey with EBR schools.”

Visit ebrschools.org/humanresources/careers for more information about the Spring Fling and to explore current job openings.