East Baton Rouge School Board readies for industrial tax exemption reviews

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board tonight will begin the months-long process of deciding how to best handle its new role in a lucrative state tax break program for manufacturers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards altered the Industrial Tax Exemption Program last year to give locals a say in the property tax breaks—which siphon money from local services—and rolled back the incentive. For decades, the ITEP only needed state for approval.

In doing so, Edwards brought to the forefront of local communities questions about how the tax money should be spent, and who should be eligible for exemptions. In EBR Parish, the school board, sheriff and Metro Council are the three entities responsible for approving or rejecting companies’ applications.

“Everyone recognizes the value of business growth and the dynamics that brings—balanced upon the needs of the schools,” says Mike Gaudet, a school board member. “School funding is an issue. It’s a balancing act.”

What remains unclear is whether locals will begin rejecting certain businesses for the program, and if so, how they will choose. Some of the largest local industry players—ExxonMobil, Georgia Pacific and Honeywell—benefit from the program.

Together Baton Rouge, the faith-based nonprofit, will unveil a study of the program next week and is inviting residents to tonight’s meeting. Lead organizer Broderick Bagert says the group has backed off its initial call to cap the exemptions at 50% of property tax bills.

Now the nonprofit’s biggest aim is to facilitate a thorough analysis of the ITEP—something that hasn’t been done. The state previously had few requirements for job reporting numbers or return on investment analyses.

“There’s been no analysis of these exemptions. There’s never been a cost-benefit assessment. There’s never been a jobs analysis,” Bagert says. “Yet they are the largest subsidies to corporations in this state and in any state on a per capita basis. It’s an extremely unusual thing.”

BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp says the chamber will present information comparing

how Texas handles such tax breaks to Louisiana. It also will issue recommendations for how the process should work.

Knapp says Edwards’ changes to the program have already sent significant revenue to locals; the governor’s executive order reined in the exemptions starting at six years into the deal. Companies previously were granted two five-year exemptions.

