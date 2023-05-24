    East Baton Rouge Parish Library is a ‘hotspot’ for digital training and resources

    Through an expansive collection of digital and physical content, engaging programming, and professional support services, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library provides critical information infrastructure for the community.

    A vital part of this infrastructure is reliable, high-speed broadband. Access to quality broadband is fundamental to connect to the Internet for work, educational, health-related and personal use, yet many areas in the parish lack such access.

    To address these digital inequalities, the library initiated “Wi-Fi 2 Geaux,” a free lending program that features 500 robust Wi-Fi hotspot devices available to the public for check-out.

    EBRPL cardholders can borrow the devices for three weeks and renew them up to three times, providing up to 12 weeks of use, offering a critical connection for students, job seekers and others.

    Up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and e-readers, can be connected simultaneously. The devices are free for library cardholders to borrow and use and come with unlimited data and broadband speeds.

