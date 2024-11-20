DSLD purchases dozens of lots in this Zachary community

Denham Springs-based homebuilder DSLD purchased 79 lots to add to its Fairview Gardens community in Zachary.

DSLD bought the lots through DSLD Homes LLC from Lonesome Development LLC for $4.7 million, according to a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The purchased lots are a part of the development’s sixth and seventh filings, sales documents show.

Fairview Gardens is located along High Plains Drive near East Flanacher Road. The community offers three and four-bedroom plans starting at around $244,000. Fairview Gardens is one of DSLD’s three new home communities in Zachary. The other two are Evergreen Estates and Lake Haven.

Timothy Henning represented Lonesome Development and Jeffery Purpera Jr. signed the deal for DSLD.