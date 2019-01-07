DSLD Homes pays $5.4M for more lots in Lake Villas subdivision

DSLD Homes has purchased 95 lots in the second filing of the Lake Villas subdivision, a residential subdivision on Burbank Drive off Ben Hur Road.

The homebuilder, named last week as one of Business Report’s 2019 companies of the year, bought the lots from developer Kevin Nguyen’s America Homeland LLC.

Houses in the first filing of the development hit the market last year after DSLD bought the first 100 lots in 2016. Properties in the subdivision, roughly two miles from LSU, range between 1,500 square feet to nearly 2,400 square feet, with prices starting at $220,000, according to DSLD’s website.

Lake Villas is not DSLD’s only project in the Burbank corridor. In November, the Denham Springs-based company purchased additional lots in the Hunter Trace subdivision, where the homebuilder has been working since 2017.