Drone delivery is coming, but it could take a while

Airborne delivery technology is improving, but the economics of delivering packages to homes must be solved before a wider rollout, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Amazon, DoorDash and Walmart all have begun delivering via drone in parts of the U.S. as they and other companies look to reduce carbon emissions and speed up fulfillment. The problem is that such deliveries cost significantly more than deliveries via bike, car or van—partly because federal laws require each drone to remain within sight of a human employee.

A McKinsey report from last year found that delivering a single package via drone costs $13.50, while delivering the same package via van only costs $1.90 (assuming the van carries 100 orders). According to the report, the cost of delivering a package via drone could drop as low as $1.80 if human employees were allowed to monitor 20 drones at once.

