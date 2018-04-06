Downed power lines spark traffic nightmare in Baton Rouge

Interstate 12 reopened around 1 p.m., hours after a tree-trimming truck became tangled in utility poles, causing power lines to fall across the interstate and create hours of gridlock along busy roadways in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports.

The lines blocked travel lanes in both directions along the interstate, which had to be closed off.

The truck headed toward Essen on Quarters Lake Road and appeared to stop just after pulling the lines down, according to a picture shared with WBRZ. Authorities said the truck pulled between 20 and 30 lines down. The situation caused a mess on surface streets and both interstates 10 and 12.

