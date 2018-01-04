Dow soars past 25,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a new milestone this morning, sailing past 25,000 for the first time as the bull market rages on, Bloomberg reports.

Gains in companies from Boeing to Wal-Mart lifted the blue-chip index past the first round-number level of this year after breaching five similar milestones in 2017.

The gauge broke out of sideways trading in the last two weeks of 2017 as better than expected manufacturing and private payrolls data in the U.S. fueled bets a growth pick-up and tax breaks will buttress earnings.

