Don’t Miss Events: Work with the federal government … Dima Ghawi talks employee engagement … BRAC works to improve Baton Rouge’s external image

Wednesday: Take a two hour workshop on 8(A) Certification from 10 a.m. to noon at the Louisiana Tech Park. The workshop is free and information will be presented on 8(a) eligibility criteria, the application process, and how the programs work, among other topics. CCR and SBSS registration also will be discussed as well as general information on doing business with the federal government. Get more information.

Thursday: Leadership coach Dima Ghawi is the featured speaker of Tech Park Academy’s upcoming monthly seminar “Elevating Employee Engagement. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program following from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Louisiana Tech Park. Ghawi will discuss fostering a productive and rewarding environment and connecting employees with their strengths and career aspirations. The seminar is $10. Get more information.

Aug. 1: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has opened registration for its August monthly luncheon featuring Rebecca Gehman of Development Counsellors International. Gehman will explain why sharing Baton Rouge’s story is essential to the region’s future and how residents and businesses can help. She’ll also explain how BRAC and DCI have partnered to elevate Baton Rouge’s external image. The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1 p.m.at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at Goodwood. Registration is $20 for investors and $30 for non-investors. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.