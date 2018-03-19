Don’t Miss Events: Women in Media meets Wednesday … Warren Drake discussing tax renewal at upcoming Lunch with the Supe … Forum 35 hosting ‘Ed Talks’ education panel

Wednesday: Women in Media’s March Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Galatoire’s Bistro on Perkins Road. Journalist Michelle McCalope is the featured speaker. Luncheons are open to the public. The lunch is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Attendees must register on Eventbrite by 5 p.m. today.

March 27: East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake will discuss the school system’s tax renewal on the April ballot at the upcoming Lunch with the Supe event. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Juban’s Restaurant on Perkins Road. The cost is $30. Space is limited and registration is required. Get more information.

March 29: Forum 35 is holding its first ever “Ed Talks” education panel to engage Baton Rouge citizens in current topics surrounding public education in our community. The free community event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. This event is free and open to the public. Get more information.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.