Don’t Miss Events: Tech Park Academy delves into artificial intelligence, criminal justice system … Tickets still available for Startup Weekend Baton Rouge … Learn how to be a neighborhood developer

Thursday: Attorney Franz Borghardt is the guest speaker at the Tech Park Academy’s weekly meeting, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard. Borghardt will lead a discussion about the growing use of artificial intelligence in the decision-making processes of the criminal justice system. Admission is $10. Register and get more information.

Friday-Sunday: Startup Weekend Baton Rouge will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at LSU Business Education Complex at 501 South Quad Drive. Innovators and emerging entrepreneurs come together to share ideas, work collaboratively, build prototypes and launch startups. The weekend culminates with demos and presentations on Sunday evening. All teams will hear from industry leaders and receive valuable feedback from local entrepreneurs. Tickets cost $68.50. Get more information.

Saturday: The Creating Neighborhood Developers Program begins with a course on entrepreneurship and small business taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 313 T.T. Allain Hall on the Southern University campus. The 10-week program is designed to educate and assist emerging real estate developers. By the end of the program, participants will know how to acquire properties, identify and secure funding, and implement basic management projects. Contact Sung Chui No at 225-771-5954 to register.

