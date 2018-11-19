Don’t miss events: Show support on Small Business Saturday … BRAC’s monthly lunch is coming up … Get connected at the Maximizing Millennials Mixer

Saturday: Sandwiched between the post-turkey day frenzies of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is—drum roll—Small Business Saturday. The national effort to get shoppers to do business with local merchants is about more than helping those businesses remain healthy in today’s hypercompetitive retail environment, it’s also about generating tax revenue that provides vital community services.

Dec. 4: Join BRAC for lunch on Tuesday, to hear what the Baton Rouge Area Foundation has been up to this past year and get updates on projects of emphasis, including a master plan for the LSU and City Park lakes, the intercity rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, autism services and more. BRAF Executive Vice President John Spain will guide attendees through each project, explaining the current status and next steps. The event will be held at the Main Library on Goodwood from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for BRAC members and $30 for non members

Dec. 7: The Small Business Development Center at Southern University is hosting an event called the Maximizing Millennials Mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event at the university’s main office will help connect young adults with small business resources to build professional relationships. All industry backgrounds are welcome.