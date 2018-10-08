Don’t Miss Events: Nationally known sales coach to speak at SME luncheon … Fred Raiford breaks down the MoveBR tax … LSBDC hosting course on cybersecurity

Thursday: Sales coach Shane Johnson will be the featured speaker at this month’s Sales and Marketing Executives of Greater Baton Rouge’s monthly meeting. Johnson, a Marine Corps veteran, works alongside real estate agents, sales teams and individuals to provide strategic coaching, motivational speaking and planning to help boost sales for both individuals and organizations. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. in the Noland room of the Lod Cook Alumni Center, and is free for SME members; $45 for nonmembers. RSVP here.

Thursday: Fred Raiford, the city’s director of transportation and drainage, and Rowdy Gaudet, assistant chief administrative officer for the mayor, will speak at the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations meeting, explaining the potential impact of the administration’s proposed MoveBR road and infrastructure tax, appearing on the Dec. 8 ballot. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. in the first floor meeting room of the Main Library. See the FGBRCA’s website for more information.

Thursday: The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University will host a class designed to help small businesses protect against cybersecurity issues on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Southern University’s main office. There is a $30 fee for the class, which includes lunch. Attendees can register online.