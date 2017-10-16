Don’t Miss Events: Loren Scott to address Livingston Economic Development Council … Hillar Moore, Lewis Unglesby to explain grand jury system at LWV luncheon … Network at Leadership and Lattes

Wednesday: Economist Loren Scott is the guest speaker at the Livingston Economic Development Council quarterly meeting, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove Plantation. The event, which includes lunch, cost $23. RSVP by the end of today. Get more information.

Thursday: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and defense attorney Lewis Unglesby will explain how the grand jury system works at a public forum hosted by Leaders With Vision. The event will take place at Drusilla Seafood. Doors will open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. and the forum will begin at noon. Tickets are $20 for LWV members; $25 for guests. Get complete details and register to attend.

Friday: Dima Ghawi’s Leadership and Lattes—an event focused on elevating women in business—will take place from 8-9 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Attendees are invited to to network and partake in discussions about topics critical to the advancement of women while they sip hot lattes or coffee. Cost is $10. Get complete details and register to attend.

Nov. 17: Registration is now open for the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s housing roundtable. Discussion topics include best practices, policy tools and strategies to create affordable housing in Louisiana. The roundtable discussion is from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 17, at 2415 Quail Drive. Developers, housing advocates, community leaders and government officials are encouraged to attend. Get complete details and register to attend.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.