Don’t Miss Events: Get information on BREC’s proposal to move zoo … Workshop powers small businesses, entrepreneurs … LABI seminar offers insight into Capitol’s impact on business

Today: The final public meeting on BREC’s plan for the Baton Rouge zoo will start at 6 p.m. at Greenwood Waterfront Theater. This is the last opportunity for members of the public to review and ask questions about the plan before the BREC Board of Commissioners votes on the proposal on Aug. 24. Those unable to attend the meeting in person can watch via livestream or on Facebook Live. BREC also is collecting feedback from the public about the plan through an online survey.

Today: The Ascension Parish Small Business Power Week and the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension are hosting the Small Business Power Workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. in Sorrento. The free workshop utilizes peer learning and resources to help small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Power Week kicked off Saturday at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center and ends Saturday, Aug. 19. Get more information.

Aug. 29: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is hosting Beyond the Bar, a daylong seminar focused on the Capitol’s impact on business. The seminar takes place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Experts will offer insight into changes made by the courts, regulators and state legislators. The session also will feature expertise in taxation, transportation, oil and gas litigation, and employer mandates. Registration is $300 for LABI members and $400 for nonmembers. Get more information and see the full pricing information.

