Don’t Miss Events: Cybersecurity experts coming to Tech Park Academy … Network and discuss business over hot lattes … Ascension Parish to celebrate small business power week

Thursday: The Louisiana Tech Park will host two IT cybersecurity experts for the latest Tech Park Academy. The event, which is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Louisiana Technology Park, will give businesses a crash course in understanding cyber threats and learning how to protect against them. The panelists, David DeArmond of Strix Louisiana and Brandon Reeves of EtherMon, LLC, will discuss best practices and monitoring for threats. Tickets are $10 and lunch is included. Register here.

Aug. 11: Leadership and Lattes, a community group focused on elevating women in business, will host a networking session and discussion on advancing in the workplace from 8-9 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott, off Corporate Boulevard and Energy Drive near the Chase Suite Hotel Baton Rouge. The event, which takes place over hot lattes, is organized and led by leadership coach Dima Ghawi. It cost $10 to attend. Men are welcome, and seating is limited. Register and get more information.

Aug. 12-19: Kick off Ascension Parish Small Business Power Week at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, with the opening of the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension’s new LEAP Center for Small Business Development. Power week, which ends on Saturday, Aug. 19, will feature a women’s conference, a business showcase and an economic development luncheon, among other things. Pre-registration is recommended for all Ascension Small Business Power Week events. Get more information.

