Don’t Miss Events: Council on Aging community meetings continue … BRAC monthly luncheon to focus on transportation, session … Discussion on Louisiana’s budget on tap

Tuesday: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is continuing to host meetings to discuss the agency’s plans to expand services available to seniors across East Baton Rouge Parish and gather public input about the agency’s new dedicated property tax. The next meeting will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pearl George Senior Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. Get more information.

April 4: During its monthly luncheon, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and a panel of transportation proponents will discuss transportation in Louisiana and the Capital Region in light of the upcoming 2017 legislative session. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The luncheon costs $20 for investors and $30 for non-investors. Register and get more information.

April 7: The Louisiana Budget Project and the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families will discuss Louisiana’s budget and other legislative issues affecting children and families from 9 to 11 a.m. at in the conference room of the Louisiana Municipal Association building, 700 N. 10th St. Get more information.

