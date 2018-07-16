Don’t Miss Events: Community Police Ambassadors meeting Tuesday … LED’s Don Pierson will keynote Livingston Economic Development’s summer gathering  … Free government contracting workshop available in two weeks

Tuesday: Join Councilwoman Tara Wicker and members of the Community-Police Ambassadors Program for the monthly meeting to discuss updates on action items and activities planned by members of the the program. The meeting will be held on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, in the Dumas Room of the Magnolia Building at Baton Rouge Community College.



July 26: Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson will be the guest speaker at the agency’s summer quarterly meeting on Thursday, July 26. The event at Forrest Grove Plantation begins at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available online for $23 each.



July 31: The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is hosting a free government contracting course in Walker on July 31. The workshop titled “Get on Schedule with GSA: Step by Step Guide to Doing Business with the Federal Government” will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center lecture hall.