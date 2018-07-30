Don’t Miss Events: Broome continues information sessions about traffic infrastructure tax plan … BRAC hosts meeting on Opportunity Zones … SQL Saturday offers free IT training at LSU

Tonight, Wednesday Thursday: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has three public meetings this week as she attempts to sell her traffic infrastructure tax proposal. The first meeting this week is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bluebonnet Branch Library, followed by a meeting Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Jones Creek Branch Library, and on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Charles R. Kelly Community Center. The plan, announced by Broome last month, includes more than 60 projects totaling more than $1.1 billion that would be funded by a proposed half-cent sales tax expected to raise about $912 million. The Metro Council will vote Aug. 8 on whether to put the tax proposal on the December ballot.

August 7: Join BRAC on Tuesday, Aug. 7, to hear how banks, communities and others can take advantage of the Opportunity Zones Program. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will discuss how Opportunity Zones are designed to spark investment in distressed communities. The event at the Hilton of Baton Rouge will run from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration closes Friday, Aug. 3.

August 11: For the 10th consecutive year, SQL Saturday Baton Rouge, an all-day free tech training event, will be held at LSU’s Business Education Complex on Nicholson Extension. The event features multiple tracks on business intelligence, database administration, SQL development, SharePoint, .NET development and more. There will also be a new business of IT track for CIOs and IT managers. The event starts at 9 a.m.