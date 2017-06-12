Don’t Miss Events: BREC to hold meeting on zoo, park proposal … Community resiliency focus of economic development conference at Southern University … Learn how to grow your business

Thursday: Residents can weigh in on BREC’s plan to relocate the Baton Rouge Zoo (to a yet-to-be determined location) and revitalize Greenwood Park during a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Womack Ballroom, 6201 Florida Blvd. BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight will present the plan and answer submitted questions. The meeting will be streamed live on BREC’s website and on Facebook for those unable to attend. Viewers also can submit questions on BREC’s Facebook page or by emailing info@brec.org. See the plan and get more information.

Thursday-Saturday: Learn more about advancing economic and entrepreneurial development in disaster recovery at the fourth annual EDA University Center for Economic Development Conference at Southern University’s College of Business. The theme of this year’s conference is “The Role of Talent, Innovation and Place in Building Community Resiliency.” Registration cost $25. Get more information.

Friday: Matt Dawson, of Studio Gray, and Paul Claxton, of Southern Collaborative, will teach you how to grow your business by employing brand strategy and connecting with customers. The evening seminar takes place from 7-9 p.m. at 608 Rapides St. Tickets cost $40. Get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.