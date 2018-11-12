Don’t miss events: Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week returns … Smart Growth Summit launches Tuesday … Sharpen your sales skills at LSU symposium

Tuesday-Thursday: Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is this week, complete with a series of events, panels, and keynotes designed to help the entrepreneurs of the capital area enhance and grow their businesses. Events kick off with an opening night event on Tuesday and wrap up with the annual BREW pitch competition on Thursday. BREW opening night and the pitch competition are free. Tickets for Entrepreneur Day, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, are $25. Get complete BREW event details and tickets.

Tuesday-Wednesday: This week is the 2018 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit at the Shaw Center for the Arts. Online registration for the summit is closed, but tickets can still be purchased at the door. Tickets cost $250 for the full conference or $200 for one day with discounts offered to students and professors. The conference will focus on technology and data trends used in cities across the country. See the full lineup of events and get tickets.



Thursday: Sharpen your skills and get a glimpse at the future of sales during the LSU Sales Symposium. The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday will feature presentations from thought leaders, researchers, and high-energy executives. Tickets are $125 and include lunch, a reception and parking. Register to attend and get complete details.